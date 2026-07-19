Climber Dies After Rope Failure Sends Group Plunging 33 Feet
A climber fell to her death when a rope snapped while she was scaling Romania’s Bucegi Mountains, officials said. Antonia Mihăilescu, 36, was climbing with three others on July 11 when the rope attached to their shared belay system failed, causing all four climbers to fall 33 feet, according to Romanian media reports. One of the survivors managed to call emergency services after the plunge. “The first information was that a rope broke, so it was an accident, an error in this regard. Not a human error or a group of tourists caught unprepared in the mountains,” Prahova County Prefect Dan Nicodim said. Authorities launched a massive rescue operation involving four aircraft, including a Black Hawk helicopter. The difficult terrain meant rescuers needed more than three hours to reach and evacuate the climbers. Two men were transported to Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, while a third man was transported to Brașov County Hospital. The survivors ranged in age from 27 and 51. Mihăilescu and her fellow climbers were reportedly all conscious after they fell but Mihăilescu’s condition worsened over the next hour. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.