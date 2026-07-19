Grunge Icon Dies at 59

Grunge musician Jennifer Finch has died at the age of 59 after suffering an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was the high-octane bassist for the influential rock band L7. Rolling Stone once called her an ”ill-behaved and untrained" musician who added instant ”verve” to the group. L7 posted on Instagram Saturday: “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.” A band spokesperson also told Rolling Stone: “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever. Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms. Rest in power, our dear friend.” Finch had announced that she was undergoing treatment for brain cancer that resulted in several surgeries. The disease forced her to drop out of L7’s upcoming American leg of the band’s “Last Hurrah” tour.

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