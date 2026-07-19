Men Sue Hospital After DNA Test Reveals Shocking Mix Up

Two men are suing a North Dakota hospital after an at-home DNA test revealed that they were switched at birth, 38 years ago. The men and their families say the hospital has robbed them of the lives they were supposed to lead. Kyle Bylin randomly chose an at-home DNA testing kit during a Christmas gift exchange and when he used it, he discovered a biological aunt he never expected. That discovery led to her nephew, Jeremy Morrison, who then had his DNA tested. The results were undeniable. Bylin said that was when he knew his whole life had been altered by the hospital’s failures. “That’s when my mind was just completely blown. We could have never imagined that it was an actual birth switch that occurred,” he said. A hospital statement says there’s no evidence staff were responsible for the switch. Bylin—born Jeremy Morrison—still has a hospital bracelet that says ‘Kyle Bylin.’ The two men and their families are left to grapple with what their lives might have been since the discovery two years ago. “It’s not like I can go back in time and rebuild what’s already lost. It’s a work in progress, just like me,” Morrison said.