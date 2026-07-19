Walmart Yanks Lettuce From Shelves Over Parasite Fears

Walmart is the latest in a line of companies that has pulled Taylor Farms lettuce from their shelves following an outbreak of cyclospora that has been linked to the lettuce wholesaler. The retailer has pulled four items including Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad and Shredded Iceberg Salads, the company said in a statement. Walmart said that so far there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products. “Although there is no indication that products sold in our stores are affected by the current cyclospora investigations, we have removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products from select locations as a precaution after receiving notice from our supplier,” the statement said. The move comes after Taco Bell announced a similar recall of all shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms after a CDC investigation found it was making people sick. Thousands of people have been affected by cyclosporiasis across the United States. More than 5,000 cases have been reported in Michigan alone, including 102 hospitalizations as of July 16. The tainted produce came from Taylor Farms De Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico, a subsidiary of the California company, and was distributed to 27 states across the country.