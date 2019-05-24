College Admissions Scandal Dad Allegedly Assaulted by Wannabe Rapper Son

The son of a wealthy New York City couple wrapped up in a sweeping college admissions scandal was arrested for allegedly pushing, kicking, and biting his father this week at their Fifth Avenue home, the New York Post reports. Malcolm Abbott was charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking his father, beverage bigwig Gregory Abbott, and whacking him with a ruler. Gregory Abbott and Marcia Abbott, Gregory’s wife and Malcolm’s mother, pleaded guilty this week to doling out $125,000 to fudge their daughter’s college entrance exam scores. Both face a year and one day in jail for the scheme. Malcolm Abbott, a novice rapper who goes by “Billa,” previously defended his parents while reportedly smoking a blunt. “They’re blowing this whole thing out of proportion,” he told the Post in between drags outside their building, which overlooks the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.”