USC Coach Who Allegedly Helped Lori Loughlin’s Daughter to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The University of Southern California coach who allegedly helped wealthy parents create fake athletic profiles for their children has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Laura Janke, former assistant women’s soccer coach at the school, will plead guilty to “conspiracy to commit racketeering” and has agreed to cooperate in the government’s investigation into the scheme. Janke is accused of working with the scheme’s mastermind, William Singer, to create fake profiles for his clients’ children to make them look like highly-successful athletes. E-mails reportedly show Singer contacted Janke in 2017, telling her to create a fake crew profile for Olivia Jade Giannulli—social media influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. “Ok sounds good,” Janke allegedly replied. “Please send me the pertinent information and I will get started.” Olivia Jade was subsequently accepted into USC as a crew recruit. Giannulli and Loughlin have both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.