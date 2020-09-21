Colombia Reopens to Tourists—Including Americans
Slowly, more and more of the world is opening back up to tourists. On Monday, Colombia reopened its borders and resumed international flights. The border to international visitors had been closed for five months. U.S. citizens, despite being unwelcome in some parts of the world, will be allowed to enter. The first flights will be out of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale before others are slowly added. As for COVID-related restrictions, the Colombian Embassy stated that visitors must have a negative COVID test that is no older than 96 hours before departure, fill out a questionnaire and contact tracing app, and wear a face mask on the flight and in airports. Otherwise, visitors must quarantine for 14 days. It should be noted that the State Department still has a “do not travel” advisory in place for Colombia, which has the sixth highest total number of cases in the world.