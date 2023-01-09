Colorado Avalanche Leaves 2 Snowmobilers Dead
TRAGIC
Two snowmobilers were killed when they were hit by an avalanche in Colorado over the weekend, authorities said. The deadly incident took place on Saturday at around 2 p.m. on Mount Epworth near Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. One of the two male victims, 58, was wearing an avalanche transceiver and was quickly located buried in the snow, but rescuers were unable to revive him, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said. The other victim, 52, was not wearing a transceiver and was not found until shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday. “We encourage those recreating in our backcountry to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of our avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement.