Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Public Intoxication and Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Read it at New York Post
Comedian Andy Dick is in jail again after police arrested him Friday for public intoxication and failure to register as a sex offender. The second charge stems from his conviction for grabbing an Uber driver’s crotch in 2018. The actor was arrested in a Los Angeles suburb just after midnight Friday, authorities said, with cops finding that Dick hadn’t properly updated his sex offender registration status. He was also arrested for felony battery last May, although those charges were dropped. Most recently, he was arrested in October for allegedly breaking into a Santa Barbara home and stealing power tools.