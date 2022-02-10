Congressman’s Son Arrested for Slapping Miami Commissioner

CHEAT SHEET
The lobbyist son of congressman Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) was arrested for slapping a Miami city commissioner at a swanky steakhouse. It’s not clear what bad blood led to the contretemps between C.J. Gimenez and Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s in Coral Gables on Wednesday afternoon, but the slappee felt the need to put out a name-calling press release about the alleged slapper. “It was more flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away,” it said. “This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.” Gimenez, who once represented Donald Trump, was booked on a charge of simple battery.