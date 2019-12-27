Contractors Sued for Allegedly Giving Taliban Money They Used to Kill U.S. Troops

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Large U.S. and international contractors working on construction projects in Afghanistan allegedly paid the Taliban for security services, which funded the insurgency’s attacks on U.S. troops, according to a new federal lawsuit filed on Friday. The suit was filed by the families of 143 American troops and contractors who were killed or wounded in the country from 2009 through 2017. Lt. Col. David Cabrera, who is named as a victim in the lawsuit, was serving as a therapist in the U.S. Army when he volunteered for duty in Afghanistan. He was reportedly killed in a suicide attack there in 2011. “This will change the way business is done in war zones,” his widow told The Wall Street Journal, of the lawsuit. “I believe that this can bring justice to those of us who have lost somebody.”