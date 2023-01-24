CHEAT SHEET
    Coroner Identifies 11 Victims of Monterey Park Massacre

    SENSELESS TRAGEDY

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Qian Weizhong/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles County coroner released the names of all 11 people who were slaughtered Saturday night while they celebrated the Lunar New Year at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California. The release revealed that the youngest person slain was 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu and the average age of the victims was 67. Those killed were identified as My Nhan, 65; Lilian Li, 63; Muoi Ung, 67; Hong Jian, 62; Yu Kao, 72; Chia Yau, 76; Valentino Alvero, 68; Wen Yu, 64; Ming Ma, 72; Diana Tom, 70; and Yu. Cops say the group’s alleged killer, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed himself Sunday morning in his van. Detectives have not determined a motive behind the rampage, but have said they’re probing the possibility that a bout of jealousy or personal resentment led Tran to kill.

