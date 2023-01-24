Coroner Identifies 11 Victims of Monterey Park Massacre
SENSELESS TRAGEDY
The Los Angeles County coroner released the names of all 11 people who were slaughtered Saturday night while they celebrated the Lunar New Year at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California. The release revealed that the youngest person slain was 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu and the average age of the victims was 67. Those killed were identified as My Nhan, 65; Lilian Li, 63; Muoi Ung, 67; Hong Jian, 62; Yu Kao, 72; Chia Yau, 76; Valentino Alvero, 68; Wen Yu, 64; Ming Ma, 72; Diana Tom, 70; and Yu. Cops say the group’s alleged killer, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed himself Sunday morning in his van. Detectives have not determined a motive behind the rampage, but have said they’re probing the possibility that a bout of jealousy or personal resentment led Tran to kill.