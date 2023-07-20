Cosmetics Giant Avon Accused of Secret Pro-Ukraine Op in Russia
Cosmetics giant Avon is reportedly under scrutiny by Russian investigators for slipping pro-Ukrainian fliers into customers’ orders. A Russian man who ordered perfume for his wife off the company’s website went to police after finding “extremely aggressive information about Russia’s actions in Ukraine” in the package, the Kommersant newspaper reported. The fliers also reportedly expressed support for the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militia fighting for Ukraine against their own country. Avon’s press service was quoted telling local media on Thursday that they’re carrying out their own investigation into the “serious” allegations, and that they have not yet been contacted by law enforcement. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter as it conflicts with the company’s mission to support women through beauty,” the company said. Avon paused new investments in Russia after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, but manufacturing continues at the company’s Russian factory for direct sales throughout the country.