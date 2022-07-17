CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Craig Robinson Cancels Show After Man Fires Gun Inside Charlotte Comedy Venue
‘IT WAS WILD’
Read it at WSOC
Comedian Craig Robinson had to evacuate his comedy show Saturday night after a man fired a gun inside a Charlotte, North Carolina, venue, WSOC reported. Robinson was waiting to go on at The Comedy Zone when a man allegedly walked into the venue and waved his gun around, ordering the attendees to leave. The man then fired the gun, police said, though no one was injured. The man was eventually taken into custody, and Robinson posted an Instagram video from the venue he was evacuated to next door, where Big Time Rush performed Saturday. “I’m safe. I’m cool,” he said. “It was wild. I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure.”