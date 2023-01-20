Dakota Johnson Makes Armie Hammer Cannibal Joke at Sundance

CHEAT SHEET
While honoring director Luca Guadagnino at a Sundance film festival event on Thursday night, Dakota Johnson make a very direct joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations. The Hollywood Reporter says that the actress cracked that she was almost cast as a peach found by Hammer in a scene in Call Me By Your Name. “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, though, because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” When Hammer’s sexual misconduct scandal exploded last year, one of his exes posted text messages from him in which he allegedly said, “I am 100% a cannibal” and “I want to eat you.”