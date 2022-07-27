Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Apologizes for Using ‘Offensive’ Term for Little People
‘DEPLORABLE’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was slammed for using a derogatory term for little people in a joke—and has since apologized for it. While at training camp, Jones talked about late Cowboys scouter Larry Lacewell with members of the media, joking that he wanted to “get somebody, a m****t, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace.” The term m**** is widely recognized as offensive, which Little People of America was quick to point out. In a statement to TMZ Sports, LPA said, “Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable.” LPA demanded that Jones apologize. “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive,” the 79-year-old said in a statement. “I apologize.”