DC Transit Official Apologizes for Manspreader Crotch Shot

A Washington, D.C., transit official who got roasted on social media for posting a photo of a Metro manspreader’s crotch tweeted her apologies on Tuesday. “It was meant in jest, but I understand how it might have offended some,” wrote Sarah Meyer, chief experience officer of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. “I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding.” Meyer had earlier tweeted out a picture of a khaki-clad man taking up well more than one seat by not keeping his knees together with the caption: “DC, do we really need to do a manspreading campaign on our trains?! I thought we were above this.” As the Washington Examiner reported, some commenters thought the photo was invasive and creepy.
