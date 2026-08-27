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1

Delta Pilot Pleads for Help Before Making Emergency Landing

COCKPIT CHAOS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.27.26 6:29AM EDT 
RTS2LQ9J_tcauyf
REUTERS

A routine cross-country flight turned into a high-stakes diversion after a captain fell ill midair and personally requested an immediate trip to the emergency room upon landing. The drama unfolded aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 437, a Boeing 757 carrying 147 passengers from Los Angeles to Boston. Midway through the journey, the captain reported feeling sick, forcing the crew to divert to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Air traffic control recordings captured the pilot delivering a calm yet urgent update directly to the tower. “This is the captain. I am the one who is ill,” he told controllers. “Um, I am going to taxi the jet to the gate, and then I need to go to the hospital.” A former military and commercial aviator explained to CBS News Boston that having the sick captain handle communications while the first officer focused purely on flying is standard procedure. “They did this by the book, right?” he noted, adding that crew protocol dictates diverting immediately if a pilot feels incapacitated. Delta apologized for the disruption, replacing the crew before the flight landed safely at its final destination roughly 90 minutes behind schedule. The captain’s condition has not been revealed.

Read it at CBS News

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2
Mar-a-Lago Checkpoint Drama Ends in Standoff and Dog’s Death
WILD RIDE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 08.27.26 2:17AM EDT 
Published 08.26.26 10:09PM EDT 
Alexa Rae Sharf
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman’s alleged attempt to enter a Secret Service checkpoint near Mar-a-Lago ended with the death of her dog and an officer being bitten. Alexa Rae Scharf, 29, drove an SUV through a closed security checkpoint Tuesday night and ignored Secret Service officers’ requests to identify herself, CBS12 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. She parked beside vehicle-screening tents, exited, walked to a hose, and turned it on. When an agent asked who she was, she said, “I’m here for the car wash,” then returned to her vehicle and drove toward him, forcing him to get out of her path. Minutes later, the agent found a nearby home’s entrance gate knocked down and damaged, with Scharf’s vehicle further up the driveway. As officers approached, she returned to her vehicle and backed up toward them, ignoring commands to stop. She eventually wove through police cruisers and fled the property, pursued by the officers. She was stopped again later, with officers breaking her driver-side window and taking her into custody. Palm Beach police told CBS12 in a separate account that Scharf had a pit bull in the car who charged officers when they opened her door. It bit one officer before it was shot twice and died. Officials said Scharf faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence, and eluding police.

Read it at CBS12

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PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots
BRIGHT AND EVEN
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.26.26 11:21AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 1:08PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pigment Gel pro
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro Intensive Dark Spot Corrective
Shop Now PCA Skin

According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.

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3
Anna Kepner Cruise Ship Murder Trial Delayed to Accommodate Accused Stepbrother
POSTPONED PLEA
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.26.26 5:05PM EDT 
Accused murder of stepsister, Timothy Hudson, leaves courtroom.
Timothy Hudson, 16, accused of murdering stepsister, leaves the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on May 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

A judge has pushed the murder trial of Anna Kepner’s stepbrother from September to early November to give her accused stepbrother’s team more time to investigate. Timothy Hudson, 16, was detained as a juvenile on Feb. 2 and charged with 18-year-old Kepner’s murder on board a Carnival Cruise Ship. Kepner was found under a bed wrapped in a comforter and covered with life vests. Hudson was reportedly in the cabin alone with Kepner for three hours, and she didn’t emerge alive. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by mechanical asphyxia, with Hudson’s DNA found on a swab consistent with assault. Hudson’s lawyers requested a delay because of a “unique and very unfortunate family dynamic” allegedly complicating the defense team’s investigation. The plea agreement deadline is Oct. 23, with an Oct. 27 calendar call and a Nov. 2 trial date. Hudson’s defense team told Fox News that it “still weren’t in a position to give a statement.”

Read it at Fox News

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4
Hitman Accused of Killing Microsoft Executive Learns Fate
FALLOUT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.26.26 4:32PM EDT 
230125-Melendez-Jared-Bridegan-tease_dwvsv2
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Getty, Kirsten Bridegan / Jacksonville Beach Police Department

A man accused of killing father-of-four Jared Bridegan in a murder-for-hire scheme four years ago was found guilty Wednesday. Mario Fernandez-Saldana, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder in the 2022 killing, which prosecutors say was driven by a bitter custody dispute between Bridegan and his ex-wife Shanna Gardner. The Microsoft executive was fatally shot after he got out of his SUV to remove a tire from a road in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Officials allege that Fernandez-Saldana’s former tenant, Henry Tenon, was the one to pull the trigger. Fernandez-Saldana wrote three checks totaling $10,000 to Tenon after the murder. According to Assistant State Attorney Christina Stifler, Tenon was “basically homeless, squatting on people’s couches with overdrawn bank accounts.” Stifler also said that the motivation for the killing was that Gardner and Fernandez-Saldana, who were married at the time, wanted more custody of their shared twins. “They fixed it [the custody situation] by executing a man when they had other alternatives available to them. Thats why we’re here,” she said. Gardner is awaiting trial next month.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

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5
Dollywood Reveals What the Future Holds After Star’s Death
DOLLY FOREVER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.26.26 2:42PM EDT 
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Ron Davis/Ron Davis, Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park has vowed to remain open following the country music legend’s death, in accordance with her wishes. After news of the star’s passing on Tuesday, the park wrote, “With heavy hearts, the Dollywood family mourns the passing of our beloved Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton. Everyone at Dollywood shares the sorrow of countless people around the world touched by Dolly’s warmth, wisdom and generous spirit.” Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton promised that the Nashville star’s legacy would live on under his watch. “The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood,” he said. “Dolly’s heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward.”

Read it at The Sun

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6
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Heart Breaks’ After Godmother Dolly Parton’s Death
‘BENEATH THE GLAMOUR’
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.26.26 3:23PM EDT 
Published 08.26.26 2:37PM EDT 
Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019.
Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

Miley Cyrus said her heart “breaks for the world” in a statement following her beloved godmother’s death. Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, asked Dolly Parton to be Miley’s godmother after touring with the 11-time Grammy winner as her opening act in the ‘90s. The 33-year-old said Parton had supported her throughout her life and noted that the country star appeared on Hannah Montana multiple times. Cyrus said she knows Parton would want her to feel every emotion, write a song about it, and be strong. Their last conversation was about music and metamorphoses, and Cyrus punctuated that statement with a butterfly emoji. She didn’t want to share intimate details, saying their “most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.” Their last performance together was tearful renditions of Parton’s popular hits “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene.” Her statement ended on an encouraging note for those mourning the loss. “We’re in this loss together, and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things,” Cyrus said.

Dolly Parton hugs Miley Cyrus on Hannah Montana episode.
Dolly guest-starred on Hannah Montana with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. (Screenshot / Miley Edition on X) Disney
Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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7
’70s Game Show Star Dies at 94
'ALL I WANT FROM YOU'
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.26.26 12:42PM EDT 
Singer Jaye P. Morgan
Singer Jaye P. Morgan -- (Photo by: Gerald Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Jaye P. Morgan, the singer and actor who became a fan favorite for her risqué behavior on The Gong Show, died on Monday at age 94, her family announced. Morgan lived in Castle Rock, Washington. Her family did not disclose a cause or place of death. Born Mary Margaret Morgan on Dec. 3, 1931, in Mancos, Colorado, she performed in a family vaudeville act as a child. After leaving school at age 17, she joined Frank DeVol’s orchestra and was the lead female vocalist from 1950 to 1953. Morgan had several hits in the 1950s, including “That’s All I Want From You,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “The Longest Walk,” which reached No. 6. She later became a frequent television guest, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and other variety programs. Morgan was a celebrity judge on Chuck Barris’ The Gong Show from 1976 to 1978, where she infamously unbuttoned her blouse and exposed her breasts during a dance routine. She later appeared in The Gong Show Movie and George Clooney’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Morgan is survived by her son, Paul.

Read it at Deadline

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8
‘American Gladiators’ Star Dies at 61
AFTER THE STORM
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.26.26 1:31PM EDT 
Debbie 'Storm" Clark.
Debbie 'Storm" Clark. Gladiators, Facebook

Debbie Clark, known for her role as “Storm” on American Gladiators, died on Monday at the age of 61. Clark’s brother Steven confirmed her death to TMZ, telling them she died at her home in Boston after her pacemaker gave out. She died in her son Crayton Clark’s arms as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Paramedics tried to resuscitate her but it was too late. Crayton believes Debbie was overworking herself and died from cardiac arrest. He started a GoFundMe to be able to spread her ashes with her mother. “I’m already struggling because she didn’t leave me with much because she didn’t have much material wise, but she made up for it in love and kindness,” he wrote. The Gladiators posted a tribute to Clark on Facebook: “We’re incredibly saddened to hear that former American Gladiators star Debbie Clark, known to millions of fans as Storm, has passed away aged 61. Why the name Storm? Because producers told her she had “blown them all away”. The post also noted Clark was an exceptional athlete, and was a regular on the show for two years, before an ACL injury forced her to retire.

Read it at TMZ

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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9
Dolly Parton’s Iconic Hit Surges to No. 1 Day After Her Death
‘THE ONLY ONE FOR ME’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.26.26 10:56AM EDT 
Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
Parton died on Tuesday. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene” surged to No. 1 on Apple Music’s U.S. songs chart as fans turned to the country icon’s music following her death Tuesday. Parton died at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer, TMZ reported. She also had ongoing kidney and autoimmune issues and was hospitalized on Friday. The popular song was released in October 1973 ahead of her 1974 album with the same name. TMZ reported that her death came suddenly, even for loved ones who knew she had been dealing with health problems. Tributes poured in from across the entertainment world, including from Eminem, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John. Just four days before her death, Parton opened up about her health in an interview with People. “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said, referring to her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’!“ Parton added.

Read it at TMZ

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10
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Left Eye-Watering Sum to Her Kids
NOTHING LIKE A DAME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.26.26 1:15PM EDT 
Maggie Smith arrives at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in 2015.
John Phillips/Getty Images

Downton Abbey and Harry Potter legend Dame Maggie Smith left her kids a fortune. The 89-year-old died in a hospital in London, England, in 2024, but only now have new probate records been released, revealing what she left behind for her two actor sons. They inherited a net estate equivalent to $21,716,731, which includes The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie star’s five-bedroom West Sussex farmhouse, Douglas Lake Farm, the London Standard reports. The two-time Oscar winner had both her sons, Christopher Stephens and Toby Stephens, with her first husband, Robert Stephens, with whom she divorced in 1975. Both are working actors, although Christopher goes by the stage name Chris Larkin. A four-time Emmy and five-time BAFTA winner, she married Beverley Cross in 1975, a playwright with whom she remained married until his death in 1998. Royalties from Cross’s work, as well as copyrights and unpublished work that she inherited upon his death, are to be split between her two sons and Cross’s kids, Philippa Maughan and Shaun Cross.

Read it at The London Standard

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