Congressman Tim Ryan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine,” his tweet read, “and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse.” In a subtweet, he urged all Ohio residents to wear masks and get their jabs.
Next year, Ryan will be running in the Democratic primary for the Senate’s open seat in Ohio. Previously, he was arguably best known as the most forgettable Democrat in a sea of largely unmemorable candidates for the 2020 presidential ticket (campaign slogan: ‘You Don’t Have To Yell’).