DeSantis Claims Hunter Biden Would Be in Jail if He Was Republican
‘WE ALL KNOW THAT’
Moments after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland promoted the prosecutor overseeing the case against Hunter Biden to special counsel, Gov. Ron DeSantis came after the president’s son during a campaign stop in Iowa on Friday. “If he were a Republican, he’d be in jail right now, and we all know that,” DeSantis said, referring to a party whose frontrunner—Donald Trump—has been subject to three indictments, and could possibly face a fourth. The Florida governor also seemed to peddle an evidence-free, right-wing conspiracy that Biden was responsible for leaving behind a bag of cocaine in the White House, even though the Secret Service probe concluded without a suspect being identified. “The good thing about us is, you know, my kids are 6, 5 and 3, so they ain’t going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I’m president,” DeSantis quipped. “There may be some finger paint, there may be some stuff that happens, but it’s going to be G-rated.”