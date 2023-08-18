DeSantis Wants Drug Runners to Be Shot ‘Stone Cold’ Dead at the Border
EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS
Ron DeSantis just unveiled the most disturbing and morbid part of his aggressive immigration and border security plan if he were elected president. “We’re going to authorize the use of deadly force against the cartels,” he told radio host Erick Erickson on Friday. “If you have somebody coming in with the fentanyl in the backpack, they even break through the border wall where there is wall, if they’re doing that, that’s the last thing they’re going to be able to do because we’re going to leave them stone cold dead at the border. We’re not putting up with it anymore,” DeSantis continued, prompting the crowd to clap. His first major policy proposal as a GOP presidential hopeful was the rolling out of his “No Excuses” plan, which echoes Trump-esque policies such as ending birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants and building a southern border wall. Even as governor of Florida, DeSantis has made his stance on immigration very clear, sending over a thousand law enforcement agents to the Texas-Mexico border upon the expiration of Title 42’s COVID-era migrant restrictions.