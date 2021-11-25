‘Desperately Needed’ Military Docs, Nurses Sent to Michigan Amid COVID Spike
SEND HELP
The federal government will send a team of military medical personnel to Michigan to help the state cope with one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country. Doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists—two teams of 22 people each—will assist doctors at hospitals run by Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which requested that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seek assistance from the federal government. Nearly 4,000 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, up 87 percent from a month ago. Brian Peters, CEO of the Hospital Association, said, “Many hospitals throughout the state are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion.” Peters called the conditions in Michigan “dire” and the federal help “desperately needed.”