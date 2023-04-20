Dominion Judge Urged Fox News Spokeswoman to ‘Be Nicer’ After Ratting Out Reporters
‘HONOR AMONG THIEVES’
The judge overseeing the trial for Dominion’s bombshell defamation suit against Fox News told the network’s lawyer on Tuesday that spokesperson Caley Cronin should “be nicer to people” after she tattled on reporters for tweeting in the courtroom, Insider reported on Thursday. Moments before the proceedings began on Tuesday, Cronin was booted from the courtroom for snapping photos from her phone, a clear violation of the court’s rules. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis, in a private sidebar hours later with Fox lawyer Dan Webb and Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson, Davis said Cronin “turned around and ratted on other people about tweeting” while she was being escorted out. “Honor among thieves,” Davis added, later telling Webb: “She should be nicer to people too.” After Cronin's ejection, the judge told those in attendance that anyone who violated the court’s protocols would be removed. Of course, that would soon become a moot point as Fox News settled with Dominion that afternoon for an eye-popping $787.5 million.