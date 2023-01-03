Don Jr. Signs Podcasting Deal With Right-Wing Video Site Rumble
‘PERFECT FIT’
Don Jr. has signed a seven-figure multi-year podcasting deal with YouTube’s conservative competitor, Rumble, according to Axios. The site’s CEO described the former president’s son as a “gigantic brand name” and a “perfect fit” for the website. The live show, called “Triggered with Don Jr,” will air twice a week starting at the end of January, and will feature Junior riffing on news of the day. The show is a spin-off of his political rantings on the right-wing site, where he has amassed roughly a million subscribers, one of the site’s largest followings. “While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators—all over the political spectrum— are now joining them,” Trump Jr. said in a statement. He joins the likes of Russell Brand and Glenn Greenwald, who have also signed contracts to produce exclusive content for the site.