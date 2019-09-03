CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
WAR PATH
Donald Trump Campaign Supporters Seeking to Raise $2 Million to Investigate Journalists
Read it at Axios
Supporters hoping to re-elect Donald Trump in 2020 are trying to raise $2 million to investigate the backgrounds of journalists working for media outlets that have been critical of the president, according to Axios, which claims to have seen a three-page fundraising pitch about the project. The top targets are said to be CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and “all others that routinely incorporate bias and misinformation in to their coverage.” The group, which is reportedly led by GOP consultant Arthur Schwartz, who the Times reported last week was targeting journalists, promises to feed any dirt they find to Trump-friendly outlets like Brietbart and even traditional media when possible.