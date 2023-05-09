Trump Rages in All Caps After $5M Battery and Defamation Verdict
SHOCKER
Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump wasn’t overjoyed to be found liable for battery and defamation in the lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday, with a jury awarding her $5 million in total damages for both claims. His first public reaction came in the form of an all-caps Truth Social post. “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” he said, echoing earlier assertions that he’d never met Carroll either before or after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” The blustering post followed one made prior to the verdict in which he said he would “appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!” Trump was given several opportunities to defend himself on the stand during the trial, but failed to appear or file a motion to testify, even after being granted an extension by the court to change his mind last week.