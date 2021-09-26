MAGA Elections Clerk Told Staffers to Attend Speech by Conspiracist: WaPo
‘HUGE SLAP IN THE FACE’
Tina Peters, Mesa County’s chief elections official and a MAGA diehard, reportedly invited her office staff to an after-hours work event at a DoubleTree hotel in Colorado featuring a notorious election denier. According to The Washington Post, Douglas Frank, a physics teacher who said he worked for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, spun an elaborate conspiracy theory at the previously unreported April event about how the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Frank alleged that inflated voter rolls, fraudulent ballots, and a “sixth-order polynomial” led to President Joe Biden’s victory, according to the Post. He also led the crowd in a rousing rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” as an unlisted video shows. Being told to sit through the event was “a huge slap in the face,” as one unnamed Mesa County employee told the paper.
Peters is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed last month by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking to strip Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, of their elections powers. The suit accuses the two women of sneaking someone into the county elections office to copy hard drives of state voting machines. That data later showed up online. Peters’ lawyers filed a countersuit against Griswold in mid-September, falsely claiming her copied hard drives showed that election records had been “DESTROYED IN VIOLATION OF THE LAW.”