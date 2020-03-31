Dr. James Andrews, among the most famous athletic doctors in the world and a notable practitioner of the Tommy John ligament repair surgery, has halted procedures at his eponymous orthopaedic institute in Florida, according to The Boston Globe. The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, issued an executive order March 20 prohibiting elective surgeries, but Andrews continued performing them, raising criticism of the fact that rich and famous athletes could receive medical care others were forbidden from. Other athletic surgeons had similarly continued practicing, and the Red Sox announced that the team’s pitcher, Chris Sale, had undergone Tommy John surgery Monday. Mets’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard received the surgery last week.