National Park Near Key West Shuts After Migrant Flood
Dry Tortugas National Park near Key West, Florida, temporarily shut to the public on Monday after 300 migrants arrived during the New Year’s weekend, officials said according to NBC News. At least 88 of the migrants are Cuban, according to a tweet from Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector. The the park said it would be closed for a few days “while law enforcement & medical personnel evaluate, provide care for & coordinate transport to Key West" for the people who landed at the park. Ferry and seaplane services were also suspended for the “safety of visitors and staff” due to “the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” officials said in a statement.