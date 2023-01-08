CHEAT SHEET
‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Dead at 54
Adam Rich was found dead on Saturday at his Los Angeles home, according to family and law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ. The actor was 54. Family members have not disclosed a cause of death, according to the outlet, though police don’t suspect foul play. Rich was the child star behind Eight is Enough’s adorable youngest son, Nicholas Bradford. The boy who was once known as “America’s little brother” would go on to have a fraught relationship with substance misuse, landing in rehab by court order, nearly overdosing from Valium in 1989, and at one point smashing a pharmacy window in a last-ditch effort to obtain pills. Tributes had begun to pour in by midday Sunday.