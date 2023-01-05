CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
El Chapo’s Son Ovidio Guzmán Captured in Mexico Ahead of Biden Visit
BUSTED
Read it at The Washington Post
Mexican authorities captured the son of infamous drug lord El Chapo on Thursday. Roughly 900 troops and police were involved in the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, according to Mexican outlet Reforma, which comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden touching down in Mexico next week. The U.S. government has sought Guzmán’s extradition, accusing him of being a prominent fentanyl trafficker. More than two-thirds of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 were linked to fentanyl, and the country seeks to address the growing issue as drug overdose deaths topped 107,000 last year, the highest ever.