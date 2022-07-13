Elderly Oregon Man Dies Two Weeks After Random Bus Stop Attack
An elderly Oregon man died in the hospital on July 7 after being attacked by a man with previous felonies for strangulation and assault, police announced Tuesday. Donald Pierce, 82, was hospitalized after he and 88-year-old Edward Lichtenstein were beaten to the ground in a freak bus stop encounter in Portland. Police said 29-year-old Keffer White punched and kicked the men even after they were on the ground. White was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault, but the case has now been taken over by the Portland Police Bureau’s homicide unit, Oregon Live reports. According to court records, White pleaded not guilty the day before Pierce died but police said Tuesday that additional charges are pending.