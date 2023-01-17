CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elephant Attack Leaves Couple, Son With Serious Injuries
TERRIFYING
Read it at Miami Herald
A couple and their son were left with serious injuries after being attacked by an elephant in India, according to reports. Satya Dehuri, his wife Rashmita Dehuri, and their son Dinabandhu were walking to watch a fair in the Kendujhar district of the eastern state of Odisha when the attack began at around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to Pragativadi. The animal reportedly attacked Rashmita first, leaving her “crushed,” before turning on her husband who was carrying their son. The elephant allegedly ran away after hearing the family’s screams, with local officials rushing the victims to a local health center. The victims were later transferred to a hospital “after their condition deteriorated,” local reports said.