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1

Emmy Winner Shares First Video After Months in Hospital

BACK IN ACTION
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.22.26 5:08AM EDT 
Christina Applegate speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Emmy winner Christina Applegate has shared her first video after spending months in the hospital. The 54-year-old actress sent love to her fans and also shared a new image of herself in her Instagram story. News broke in March that Applegate, 54, had been hospitalized amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. The next month, she posted on Instagram that he had been “getting stronger and better every day.” The Dead to Me star announced her MS diagnosis in August 2021, and made her first public appearance following the news when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year. In the clip posted on Monday, she took time to send “love” to her fans while showing off her glowing new look, thanking her hair stylist, and pointing out a “new weird spot on my cheek haha.” Applegate was reportedly discharged from the hospital last month, with a source telling People the actress was home from the hospital and “doing very well.” Actor Henry Winkler responded to her post, saying, “You are truly powerful.” Her Ride or Die co-star Octavia Spencer and comedian Chelsea Handler posted fire and love heart emojis. Best known for her roles in Married... With Children, Samantha Who? and Dead to Me, Applegate won an Emmy in 2003 for her role as Rachel’s sister Amy on Friends.

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Read it at People

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2
Hollywood Star Forced to Shut Down Wild Conspiracy Theory
TOUCH GRASS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.21.26 10:14PM EDT 
channing tatum
Channing Tatum poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

Channing Tatum put to rest rumors that he ran a secret Instagram account that criticized his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz. Tatum, 46, addressed speculation over the weekend that he ran the Instagram account @bidness_nonya, which had been commenting about Kravitz and her new fiancé, Harry Styles. “Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time. F---in hilarious,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. “Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.” The account in question now appears inactive, but it had allegedly commented on a recent post showing Kravitz, 37, and Styles, 32, kissing in public, saying, “Just here for the hate.” Tatum and Kravitz called off their engagement in October 2024 after three years together. Kravitz and Styles were engaged earlier this year in April.

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Read it at People

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O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
HAIR TODAY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.26 5:57PM EDT 
O Positiv Hair Growth Vitamin
O Positiv.

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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.

O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.

O Positiv URO Hair Growth + Volume Daily Capsules
See At O Positiv

The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.

Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.

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3
Child Star Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison
BEHIND BARS
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.21.26 2:06PM EDT 
Bobbe J. Thompson played Jimmy in The Tracy Morgan Show.
Bobbe J. Thompson played Jimmy in The Tracy Morgan Show. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A child actor who starred on That’s So Raven and The Tracy Morgan Show has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison, to be served consecutively with past convictions. Bobb’e Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in Iowa federal court, according to USA Today. Thompson was arrested in Iowa last year after he was pulled over for speeding at 104 miles per hour, and a state trooper found a stolen loaded pistol in Thompson’s car. He had previously been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force in Los Angeles in 2020, and again of prohibited possession of a firearm in L.A. in 2022. U.S. The Iowa judge recommended “a Bureau of Prisons facility as close to the defendant’s family as possible.” Thompson was also served three years of supervised release. He was only 6 when he got his start on the sitcom My Wife and Kids. After playing Tracy Morgan’s character’s son in 30 Rock and The Tracy Morgan Show, and the enemy of Corey in That’s So Raven, Thompson appeared in five seasons of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out until 2020 and ALLBLK’s 2026 movie Funny Thing About Love.

Bobb'e J. Thompson attends the "Big Boss" closing-night screening at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival.
Bobb’e J. Thompson in 2023. Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Read it at USA Today

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4
Two Dead After Helicopter Crashes in Popular National Park
TRAGEDY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.21.26 2:57PM EDT 
A Billings 4AJ helicopter makes a water drop at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on July 26, 2022.
A Billings 4AJ helicopter makes a water drop at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on July 26, 2022. DAVID MCNEW/David McNew, Getty Images

A helicopter carrying a wildfire-fighting crew crashed on Sunday while battling a blaze in Yosemite National Park, killing two crew members, the U.S. Forest Service said. The crew worked for the aviation company Flyprecision. “It is with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of two beloved members of our team,” the company’s Instagram account posted. “We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words.” The two deceased were the only people on board when the Eurocopter AS32 helicopter went down just before 3 p.m. PT. The pilots were conducting suppression operations on the Dome Fire in Yosemite. The identities of the victims have not been released. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Wildfire authorities report that the Dome Fire increased by 283 acres Saturday night and was 3,222 acres and 15 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Read it at CNN

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 09.02.26 2:23PM EDT 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market, finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer’s bestselling Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
Use code PEACHTOY20 to save an extra 20%, price reflects discount
Shop At Amazon$30

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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $29 (normally it’s $69) when you use the code PEACHTOY20 at checkout. Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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5
Terrifying Emergency Landing Close Call Caught on Camera
NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.21.26 10:52AM EDT 
Published 09.21.26 10:51AM EDT 
WCIA
WCIA

A plane making an emergency landing in Illinois barely missed a mail truck on a two-lane road. CCTV footage from Gifford on U.S. Highway 136 captured the moment a small yellow propeller plane narrowly avoided a U.S. Postal Service truck’s roof as it touched down on the asphalt. Citing state police, WCIA reports that weather conditions forced the pilot to make the unconventional landing on the road. It landed without collision and taxied to a driveway, where it parked. “I saw the wings billy over the mail truck,” local man Josh Parrott told the outlet. “They came really close to landing on top of the mail truck. I just heard three screeches like you would hear at an airport or something like that. Maybe somebody hitting the brakes real hard.” “If you’ve ever heard a train going by you, when it was landing on the ground, that’s what it sounded like,” witness Hayden Henderson said. “It was like, ‘Am I seeing what I think that is? Is that really a plane down there?’ Never expected that to be what it was in a million years.” No one was hurt during the incident. The FAA has now joined state police in investigating what happened.

Read it at WCIA

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6
Missing Diver’s Disturbing Fate Uncovered After Mystery Disappearance
DEEP TROUBLE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.21.26 12:56PM EDT 
A scuba diver explores underwater caves and caverns off the coast of Kusadasi in Aydin, Turkiye on September 17, 2026. The coastal area, known for its unique natural rock formations and vibrant marine life, attracts local and foreign diving enthusiasts to popular locations such as the Adakule Cave in Aydin.
Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu via Getty Images

A diver has been found dead beneath the surface of a French cave network, two days after he went missing. The 43-year-old British man was found on Sunday morning in the Saint-Sauveur chasm in southwestern France, after entering the cave system around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Local prosecutor Clara Ribeiro said rescue divers located him at a depth of around 270 feet, but they could not immediately retrieve the body due to the difficult conditions and “unique characteristics” of the underground abyss. Rescuers are hoping to return to the site this week to recover the man’s body. The team had hoped the 43-year-old found refuge in an air chamber about 260 feet below the surface, but that was not the case. Authorities believed the Brit had roughly eight hours of oxygen when he embarked on the dive, as well as an additional gas cylinder that was later found unused. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. It is believed that the man was part of a group of eight experienced British divers who had been exploring cave systems in the Lot region.

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Rock Band Cancels Gig After ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’
SHOW STOPPER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.21.26 7:17AM EDT 
NUERBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 05: Singer Jacoby Shaddix of the band Papa Roach performs during Rock am Ring 2026 at on June 05, 2026 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Papa Roach has canceled their appearance at a major rock festival after bassist Tobin Esperance suffered an “unexpected” medical emergency. The Noughties rock favorite was set to perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, but announced it would withdraw after receiving medical advice. “After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency,” the band said on Instagram. “Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival and wish everyone the best.” The group said Esperance’s health was now its “immediate concern” and asked fans to respect his privacy. “We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” it added. Papa Roach formed in 1993 and shot to global fame with its triple-platinum 2000 album Infest.

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8
Ten Lions Found Dead in Shock Suspected Poison Plot
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.21.26 10:50AM EDT 
A lioness sitting in the grass in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Serengeti, Tanzania, in 2020.
Sergio Pitamitz/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ten lions were found dead in a suspected poison plot in a famed East African reserve, triggering an international investigation. The grim discovery was made Friday inside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a UNESCO-protected wildlife reserve in the Ndutu region of Tanzania. Initial findings suggest the lions died after “ingesting poison,” the wildlife reserve said in a statement. Officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the poison and identify those responsible. The reserve, home to 25,000 large animals and the world’s densest lion population, has long been a pressure cooker, with tensions erupting between the local nomadic community and government authorities. As the number of people living in Ngorongoro has ballooned from 8,000 in 1959 to more than 100,000 today, the Tanzanian government has argued that population growth is threatening the local wildlife. The government launched an eviction program in 2022 that has led to clashes that sometimes turned deadly. Conservation experts classify lions as globally vulnerable, as they suffer from habitat loss, declining prey, and conflict with humans.

Read it at CBS News

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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9
Rock Star Dies at 45 After Health Battle
BRAVE FIGHT
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.21.26 5:37AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory performs at The Regency Ballroom on November 15, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)
Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

The lead guitarist of Florida pop-punk act New Found Glory has died after a battle with brain cancer. Chad Gilbert, who was a founding member of the band, died in his sleep on Sunday. He was 45. His fellow bandmates Ian Grushka, Jordan Pundik, and Stephen Klein paid tribute in a social media post announcing his death. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” they wrote. “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” they added. Gilbert revealed his brain cancer diagnosis six months ago, after doctors had previously diagnosed him with liver cancer in 2021. He also performed as both a vocalist and guitarist on tracks by fellow pop-punk act Fall Out Boy, and was previously in a relationship with Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, to whom he was briefly married between 2016 and 2017.

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Read it at Rolling Stone

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10
Hiker Died After Lightning Strike While in ‘Tin Shack’
DEADLY SHELTER
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.21.26 11:35AM EDT 
Mount Timpanogos in the Wasatch Mountains towers over farmland in Heber Valley, Utah, with cows grazing in the foreground.
Mount Timpanogos in the Wasatch Mountains towers over farmland in Heber Valley, Utah, with cows grazing in the foreground. UniversalImagesGroup/Universal Images Group via Getty

A hiker was killed by a lightning strike while seeking shelter in a Utah mountain’s famous “Tin Shack.” Following reports of a group of hikers near the highest point of Mount Timpanogos during a powerful thunderstorm at around 6 a.m. on September 18, search and rescue teams were dispatched. The 19-year-old man died at the scene, “despite efforts to render aid,” while the rest of his group was injured, according to a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. First responders and partner agencies treated and evacuated the nine remaining hikers and the dead man. The sheriff’s office’s statement also extended “its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life.” The agency then said the tragedy is a “reminder of how quickly weather conditions can change in the mountains.” The National Weather Service says, “If you hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.” A weather photographer at the mountain the day of the strike said lightning makes traveling by foot a “whole other ball game,” and the incident “makes it very real—how powerful nature can be,” Taylor Ehat told KUTV.

A picture of Mount Timpanogos Summit Shack, taken on 2 October 2014.
A picture of Mount Timpanogos Summit Shack. photophat/Wikimedia
Read it at People

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