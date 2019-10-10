CHEAT SHEET
‘OPEN THE DOORS’
Erdogan Threatens to Send Millions of Refugees to Europe if Syria Invasion Is Criticized
The president of Turkey has threatened to “open the doors” and send three million refugees to Europe if the European Union condemns his invasion of Syria as an occupation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered airstrikes and a ground operation in northern Syria on Wednesday after President Trump on Sunday announced a U.S. withdrawal from the area, leaving America’s Kurdish allies open to an attack. The military operation has been condemned by governments around the world. Responding to the condemnation from Europe on Thursday, Erdogan said in a speech: “We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way.” Erdogan also said that 109 “terrorists” had been killed since Turkey launched its offensive into Syria—Ankara treats the Kurdish fighters as terrorists.