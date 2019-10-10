CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘OPEN THE DOORS’

    Erdogan Threatens to Send Millions of Refugees to Europe if Syria Invasion Is Criticized

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Djordje Kojadinovic

    The president of Turkey has threatened to “open the doors” and send three million refugees to Europe if the European Union condemns his invasion of Syria as an occupation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered airstrikes and a ground operation in northern Syria on Wednesday after President Trump on Sunday announced a U.S. withdrawal from the area, leaving America’s Kurdish allies open to an attack. The military operation has been condemned by governments around the world. Responding to the condemnation from Europe on Thursday, Erdogan said in a speech: “We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way.” Erdogan also said that 109 “terrorists” had been killed since Turkey launched its offensive into Syria—Ankara treats the Kurdish fighters as terrorists.

    Read it at Reuters