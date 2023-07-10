EU Investigating Ozempic After Suicidal Thoughts Reported
PROBED
The European Medicines Agency (EMA)—the EU’s pharmaceutical supervisory branch—is probing the creator of popular diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk will have its weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic, Saxenda and Wegovy, investigated after Iceland’s health regulator flagged three cases of patients reporting suicidal thoughts. But the Danish drugmaker said in a statement that it hasn’t seen a “causal association” between the active ingredients in the drugs and “suicidal and self-harming thoughts.” Novo Nordisk rose to prominence after the viral success of Ozempic, which has become so popular as a weight loss solution that there was a shortage last year, impacting many diabetes patients. The company’s shares fell 1 percent on Monday after news of the probe broke, according to Reuters.