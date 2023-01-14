Ex-Brazilian Justice Minister Arrested on Charges Related to Attempt to Overturn the Election
NO JOKE
A top official in ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration was arrested Saturday by police in the capital of Brasilia on charges of “omission” and “connivance,” according to Reuters. Former Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres was taken into custody as he returned to his home country from a vacation in Florida, where Bolsonaro has been holed up since his election loss. Last Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia, and sympathetic law enforcement officers on the scene “contributed to the practice of terrorist acts,” Federal Police Director General Andrei Rodrigues said. Brazilian police say they found a “draft decree” in Torres’ home on Thursday, that allegedly laid out plans to disrupt the outcome of the election the hard-right Bolsonaro lost to now-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.