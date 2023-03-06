Ex-CNN Anchor Torches Fox News ‘Clowns’ for Choosing ‘Ratings Over Truth’
‘PROPAGANDIST ECONOMICS’
Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tore into Fox News on Monday, calling the network’s executives and stars “clowns” for pushing “propagandist economics over truth.” Referencing a recently reported Fox News Zoom call following the 2020 presidential election, Baldwin said in an Instagram video that it was “crazy” that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott lamented her network accurately calling Arizona for Joe Biden. “[O]ur ratings would have been bigger. The mystery would have been still hanging out there,” Scott said on the call, according to The New York Times. Noting that recent Dominion court filings revealed Fox News star Tucker Carlson fumed over Fox’s stock price dropping due to disgruntled MAGA fans fleeing the network, Baldwin noted that Fox News “tripped over themselves to choose ratings over truth.” She added: “Honestly, they look like clowns. Not even clowns masquerading as journalists, just clowns.” Baldwin, who left CNN in mid-2021, then criticized the overall cable news landscape for creating a “confirmation bias echo chamber” due to “opinion overload.” She went on to say that she no longer gets her news from television.