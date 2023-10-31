CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-GOP Rep. Kinzinger Says Family Disowned Him for Criticizing Trump
FAMILY DRAMA
Read it at The Messenger Politics
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who flamed Donald Trump for saying the 2020 election was stolen, claimed on CNN that some of his family members disowned him for his criticism of the former president. After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Kinzinger called for Trump to be removed from office. He also served on the Jan. 6 House select committee. “They said I’ve lost the trust of great men like Sean Hannity, which is funny, but they believe that,” Kinzinger said, telling Anderson Cooper that some of his family members sent him a certified letter disowning him. “They said I was a member of the devil’s army.”