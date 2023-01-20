Ex-L.A. City Councilman to Plead Guilty to Tax Evasion, Racketeering
‘BECAUSE I AM’
Former Los Angeles City Councilmember José Huizar is set to plead guilty to federal charges of racketeering and tax evasion, admitting to extorting at least $1.5 million in bribes in the form of cash, hotel stays, and gambling chips. “I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges,” Huizar wrote in a signed document attached to the plea agreement filed Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times. As part of the deal, Huizar has agreed to spend no more than nine years behind bars, though he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years. He will also be ordered to pay $1.85 million in restitution upon sentencing, according to the documents. The deal was agreed upon after two developers ensnared in the corruption investigation were convicted of bribing Huizar, along with a bevy of other city government officials. It was unclear if Huizar’s co-defendant, former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, the last major player to face charges in the case, would also plead guilty. Without a change in plea, his trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.