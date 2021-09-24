Derek Chauvin Says He’s Poor and Has No Lawyer but Will Appeal Murder Conviction
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Derek Chauvin has signaled his intent to appeal his conviction for the murder of George Floyd and has filed a 14-point list of issues he’ll focus on. Among them, he claims the judge abused his discretion when he denied requests to hold the trial outside of Hennepin County, to sequester the jury for the entire trial, and to postpone or re-start the trial. He also took issue with the addition of a third-degree murder charge, and claims the court failed to make official records of numerous side-chats during the trial. His former attorney, Eric Nelson, previously raised most of the same issues unsuccessfully.
In the filing, Chauvin says he has no attorney, no income, and has been told by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund that they will no longer cover his legal fees.