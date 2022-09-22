Faherty Launched a Waxed Jacket With a Blanket Lining

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the crisp weather and rainy season finally upon us, it is time to upgrade your outerwear. The best and perhaps, most stylish way, to do this is with a waxed jacket. Apparel brand Faherty has recently launched its own version of this, the Blanket Lined 4 Pocket Waxed Jacket. What sets Faherty’s waxed jacket apart from others on the market is its insulation and versatility. The jacket is internally lined with soft, blanket-like material that will keep you warm and comfortable even as the temperature begins to drop. Of course, the waxed exterior helps prevent water damage and adds a level of resistance without requiring more expensive and synthetic waterproof materials.

The Faherty Waxed Jacket also comes with four, front-facing pockets. These pockets allow you to store tons of items directly in your jacket like your phone, wallet and keys, while protecting them from rain or water. The jacket comes in two colors, Country Olive and Oxblood, so you can choose an option that better suits your current wardrobe. Both colors come with a corduroy collar that adds contrast to the rest of the material and color scheme. Faherty offers the jacket in both Men’s and Women’s sizes, so you’ll be able to get an option that is designed to fit you well no matter what. Make sure to check out the new waxed jacket before the cold really starts to set in and you’re stuck wearing a jacket less stylish than this one.

