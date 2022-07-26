Daughters Want to Stop Upcoming Execution of Their Mother’s Killer
‘WE CAN’T PLAY GOD’
Only 6 years old at the time, Terryln Hall says she never understood why her 26-year-old mother, Faith, was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, Nathan James Jr., in 1996. But more than 30 years later, Hall and her sister insist they wish they could stop James Jr. from being executed via lethal injection on Thursday for their mother’s death. “I know it may sound crazy. You really want this man to live? But...I just feel like we can’t play God. We can’t take a life. And it’s not going to bring my mom back,” Hall said. Ultimately it’s up to a judge or the governor to stop the execution. State Rep. Juandalynn Givan wrote a letter to the governor on the family’s behalf, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has urged her to let the execution proceed. The governor hasn’t made her preferred course of action clear as of Tuesday afternoon.