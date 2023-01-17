Family Disputes That Lawyer’s Death in Mexico Was Accident

CHEAT SHEET
Authorities say the California lawyer who died in Mexico on an anniversary vacation accidentally fell from a third-floor balcony—but his family isn’t buying it. David Scarsone, an attorney for Elliott Blair’s family, told the Orange County Register they plan to do their own investigation. “There are many unanswered questions,” he said. “(The family) is pushing back on that conclusion.” The family said in a GoFundMe post that 33-year-old Blair, a public defender who was on the trip with his lawyer wife, was the victim of a “brutal crime” over the weekend.