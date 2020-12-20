Fauci Tells Worried Children He Went to North Pole to Vaccinate Santa for Christmas
‘GOOD TO GO’
Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured anxious children on Saturday that Santa Claus will still deliver presents for Christmas despite the coronavirus pandemic. As part of a Sesame Street and CNN town hall, the top infectious diseases expert answered questions about how to navigate this holiday season when COVID-19 cases continue to rage throughout the country. Asked by children if Santa would still be able to visit their homes, Fauci said not to worry. “I took care of that for you because I was worried that you'd all be upset,” he said. “I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go,” Fauci said. “He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”