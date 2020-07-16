CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    FBI, NY Dept. of Financial Services Investigating Massive Twitter Hack

    BREACHED

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Andrew Burton/Getty

    The FBI is conducting an inquiry into Wednesday’s massive Twitter hack in which scammers took control of accounts of famous people like Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates and wrote posts claiming that if followers sent them Bitcoin they would double their money in return. The New York State Department of Financial Services will also be investigating. Hackers who have taken responsibility for the incident reported that a Twitter employee aided them in accessing the accounts. The employee reportedly changed the email addresses associated with the hacked accounts to allow the hackers in.

    Read it at Fox Business