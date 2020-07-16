FBI, NY Dept. of Financial Services Investigating Massive Twitter Hack

Read it at Fox Business
The FBI is conducting an inquiry into Wednesday’s massive Twitter hack in which scammers took control of accounts of famous people like Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates and wrote posts claiming that if followers sent them Bitcoin they would double their money in return. The New York State Department of Financial Services will also be investigating. Hackers who have taken responsibility for the incident reported that a Twitter employee aided them in accessing the accounts. The employee reportedly changed the email addresses associated with the hacked accounts to allow the hackers in.