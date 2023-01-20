Feds Wants ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Held in Contempt
MORE REHABILITATION NEEDED
Martin Shkreli, the so-called “pharma bro” known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug called Daraprim, has apparently not learned his lesson. The Federal Trade Commission and a host of state plaintiffs are calling for the 39-year-old to be held in contempt, saying he hasn’t handed over documents or sat for an interview to prove whether he ignored a court order barring him from the pharmaceutical industry. In a court filing on Friday, the plaintiffs also said there are “concerns” about Shkreli’s nonpayment of a $64.6 million judgment. As The Daily Beast reported last summer, in July Shkreli launched a new business called Druglike, a “drug discovery software platform,” though the startup billed itself as a “blockchain/Web3 software company and not a pharmaceutical company.” Reached for comment, Shkreli said, “I don’t talk to reporters. Y’all police.”