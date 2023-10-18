Fetterman and Menendez Reportedly Get Into Awkward Escalator Tiff
TALK TO THE HAND
The feud between Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and his indicted Senate colleague Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is escalating—literally. As the pair passed each other on an escalator on Tuesday, Fetterman, the only Senate Democrat to suggest an expulsion vote after Menendez’s multiple indictments, told Menendez that it would be a good day to submit his resignation, The Hill reported. Menendez fired back that Fetterman was following the issue too intently. The squabble came a week after federal prosecutors hit Menendez with a superseding indictment, accusing him of acting as an illegal unregistered operative for the Egyptian government. He’s also facing a raft of corruption and bribery charges. “I’m going to continue bringing it up again and again and again,” Fetterman told reporters.