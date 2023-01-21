Five Escaped Missouri Inmates, Including Two Child Rapists, Detained
All five escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri have been found and taken into custody, police said Saturday. The inmates broke out on Tuesday, fleeing in a stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. after making their way “through a secured door by use of force.” The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said it located one inmate, Michael Watkins, in Missouri Friday, while the other four, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian and LuJuan Tucker, were identified in Ohio hours later. McSean, Sebastian and Tucker are all registered sex offenders, with Tucker convicted of raping a 12-year-old, Sebastian of raping two children aged eight and nine, while McSean, who also goes by the name Larry Bemboom, was charged for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman.