Florida Investigators May Interview Kids Shown Disney Movie in Class
OVERKILL
Starting this week, investigators from the Florida Department of Education may be interviewing the fifth graders that were shown a PG Disney movie featuring a gay character. According to a letter sent home to parents at Winding Waters K-8, a representative from the department “may interview your daughter/son in connection with an investigation of a Florida certified educator,” as early as Wednesday. It’s part of an ongoing investigation into teacher Jenna Barbee, who was allegedly reported to the department for showing her students the 2022 film Strange World. The probe stems from the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, one element of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ongoing war-on-wokeness that prohibits teachings about gender and sexual identity in public grade schools.